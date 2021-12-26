From all of us “on the hill” to you and yours, Merry Christmas and soon to be Happiest of New Years. May joy and peace, safety, and good health lead you into the New Year.
Weekly Recipe:
No Bake Peanut Butter Blossoms
1-(10 oz) pkg peanut butter chips, melted
1-(16 oz) vanilla frosting
36 milk chocolate candy drops or pieces
In medium bowl, combine melted peanut butter chips and frosting, blend well. Cool 20 minutes or until room temperature.
Shape mixture into 1-inch balls. Press 1 chocolate candy to each ball, flattening ball. If desired, place in decorative paper candy cups. Store in air-tight container.
Happiness is not something you get in life.
Happiness is something you bring to life.
Mary :)
