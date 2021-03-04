Owsley Co Deputy Helps People Stranded in Vehicle Due to High Water in Lee County

Last night in Lee County, a vehicle tried to drive through high water. It didn’t make it. Leaving the three people inside trapped.

Lee County Sheriff's Dept could not get to them due to high water and road blockages on their side, so Owsley Sheriff's Dept came to their aid.

Owsley County Sheriff's Dept were able to reach the people stranded in the vehicle.

Owsley County Deputy, Eddie Dunahoo, waded out into the water with a Lee County Deputy, Norman Miller, and they both were able to walk all passengers to dry land without any injuries.

