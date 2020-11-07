November Menu 2020
Owsley County Senior Citizens Drive Up
All meals are served with 1% Milk unless stated otherwise.
2nd: Tuna Noodle Casserole, Tossed Salad, Roll, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Pears
3rd: Election Day
4th: Breakfast Casserole, Blueberry Muffin, Hash brown Potatoes, Orange Wedges
5th: Chicken & Dumpling, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Roll, Apple Slices
6th: Herb Pork Loin, Creamed Spinach, Sweet Potatoes, Fried Apples, Honey Wheat Roll
9th: Deluxe Cheeseburger, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit
10th: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Honey Wheat Roll, Orange
11th: Veteran's Day
12th: Chicken Pot Pie, Broccoli, Corn, Honey Wheat Roll, Frosted Gelatin with Fruit
13th: Potato Crunch Fish, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream, Zucchini & Squash, Honey Wheat Roll, Fruit Cocktail
16th: Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Honey Wheat Roll, Orange, Chocolate Milk
17th: Chunky Vegetable Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Tomato Wedge, Apple Slices, Chocolate Chip Cookie
18th: Breaded Pork Chops, Sweet Potatoes, Zucchini & Squash, Fried Apples, Honey Wheat Roll
19th: Chicken & Broccoli Casserole, Carrots, Honey Wheat Roll, Chocolate Pudding
20th: Pinto Beans, Cornbread, Seasoned Greens, Beets, Mandarin Oranges
23rd: Broccoli & Cheese Soup, Roast Beef Sandwiches, Whole Wheat Crackers, Orange
24th: Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry, White Rice, Spinach Salad, Orange, Chocolate Milk
25th: Turkey & Stuffing Casserole, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Pumpkin Spice Bars
26th: HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!
27th: Center Closed
30th: Chicken Noodle Soup, Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Carrots, Banana
