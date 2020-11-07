Owsley County Senior Citizen Drive-Up Food Menu

November Menu 2020

Owsley County Senior Citizens Drive Up

All meals are served with 1% Milk unless stated otherwise. 

2nd: Tuna Noodle Casserole, Tossed Salad, Roll, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Pears

3rd: Election Day

4th: Breakfast Casserole, Blueberry Muffin, Hash brown Potatoes, Orange Wedges

5th: Chicken & Dumpling, Glazed Carrots, Green Beans, Roll, Apple Slices

6th: Herb Pork Loin, Creamed Spinach, Sweet Potatoes, Fried Apples, Honey Wheat Roll 

9th: Deluxe Cheeseburger, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Tropical Fruit

10th: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Honey Wheat Roll, Orange

11th: Veteran's Day

12th: Chicken Pot Pie, Broccoli, Corn, Honey Wheat Roll, Frosted Gelatin with Fruit 

13th: Potato Crunch Fish, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream, Zucchini & Squash, Honey Wheat Roll, Fruit Cocktail

16th: Hamburger Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Honey Wheat Roll, Orange, Chocolate Milk

17th: Chunky Vegetable Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Tomato Wedge, Apple Slices, Chocolate Chip Cookie

18th: Breaded Pork Chops, Sweet Potatoes, Zucchini & Squash, Fried Apples, Honey Wheat Roll 

19th: Chicken & Broccoli Casserole, Carrots, Honey Wheat Roll, Chocolate Pudding

20th: Pinto Beans, Cornbread, Seasoned Greens, Beets, Mandarin Oranges

23rd: Broccoli & Cheese Soup, Roast Beef Sandwiches, Whole Wheat Crackers, Orange

24th: Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry, White Rice, Spinach Salad, Orange, Chocolate Milk

25th: Turkey & Stuffing Casserole, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Brussel Sprouts, Pumpkin Spice Bars

26th: HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!

27th: Center Closed

30th: Chicken Noodle Soup, Pimento Cheese Sandwich, Carrots, Banana

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you