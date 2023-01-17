Owsley County District Court Docket for 1/12/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Price, Arthur Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree minor injury; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Arraignment. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Helton, Ricky. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Gary Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Gary Lee. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Arraignment. Charge(s): fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest; Assault-3rd degree-Inmate assault on corrections E.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Jerry Ellis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather J. Arraignment. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda Sue. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Paul. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Driving motor vehicle while license suspended for DUI - 3rd or > offense; Reckless driving; Motorcycle registration plate; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Watkins, Casandra Nicole. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Heroin; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 1/19/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Theft of identity of another without consent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Flinchum, Elizabeth N. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fraudulent use of credit card under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Palmer, Deborah. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Jessalyn Hope. Review. Charge(s): Improper passing; Careless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Million, Robert Cleveland. Review. Charge(s): Speeding 26 mph over/greater.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Clifton Jr. Show Cause Deferred/Installment Payment. Charge(s): Failure to surrender revoked operators license.
