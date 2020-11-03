Owsley County 2020 Election Results

President:

Trump -88.6%

Biden - 11.46%

US Senate:

McConnell - 80.8%

McGrath - 14.86%

US Rep for 5th District:

Rogers 89.84%

Best 10.16%

State Senate:

Stivers - 100%

State Rep 91st District:

Wesley - 84.05%

Combs - 15.95%

School Board:

2nd District:

William Campbell

4th District:

Joyce Campbell

5th District:

Fannie Couch

Booneville Mayor:

Bobrowski - 89.90%

Sizemore - 10.10%

City Commissioners:

Byrd - 8.6%

Marshall - 8.33%

Noble - 20.71%

Bobrowski - 21.74%

Harvey - 18.01%

Sebastian - 23.12%

Amendment 1 YES 58.4%

Amendment 2 NO 67.14%

