Owsley County 2020 Election Results

President:
Trump -88.6%
Biden - 11.46%
US Senate:
McConnell - 80.8%
McGrath - 14.86%
US Rep for 5th District:
Rogers 89.84%
Best 10.16%
State Senate:
Stivers - 100%
State Rep 91st District:
Wesley - 84.05%
Combs - 15.95%
School Board:
2nd District:
William Campbell
4th District:
Joyce Campbell
5th District:
Fannie Couch
Booneville Mayor:
Bobrowski - 89.90%
Sizemore - 10.10%
City Commissioners:
Byrd - 8.6%
Marshall - 8.33%
Noble - 20.71%
Bobrowski - 21.74%
Harvey - 18.01%
Sebastian - 23.12%
Amendment 1 YES 58.4%
Amendment 2 NO 67.14%
