Owsley County Adoption Proclamation

Cale Turner, Owsley County Judge Executive, signed a Proclation proclaiming November as ADOPTION AWARENESS MONTH. Pictured from left to right is Brenda Shuler, Recruitment & Certification, Cale Turner, Owsley County Judge Executive and Dionne McIntosh, Owsley County Protection & Permanency.
If you are interested in adopting a child whose parental rights have already been termination, please visit KAPE-Kentucky Adoption Profile Exchange at prd.webapps.chfs.ky.gov/kape or call the local Protection & Permamency Office at 606-593-5191 and leave a message for Brenda!
