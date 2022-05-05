Owsley County Bitty League Basketball 2022

That’s a wrap for Bitty League Basketball (below) 2022. 74 students in grades K-6 participated this season.
Bitty League is the foundation for basketball programs and thankfully it continues to grow each season.
Most importantly these kids really improved throughout the season, along the way they learned valuable life lessons and that is what it’s all about.
Thanks to Kyle Bobrowski, Neil Terry, Jeremy Brewer, Stephen Herald, Carrie Smith, Keegan Herald, and Carly Smith for being there for our students.
Info Via OC School Board Social Media
