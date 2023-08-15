Owsley County Board of Education Celebrates a Governor's Scholar

The Owsley County Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Board Chairperson Joyce Campbell called the meeting to order. A motion was made and carried to review/approve the agenda as presented. A motion was also made and carried to review/approve the board meeting minutes from the July 18, 2023 Special Board Meeting.
Presley Mason (Pictured Right) a student at OCHS, daughter of Chad and Shawnda Mason, was present to tell the board members about her experience this summer after being selected as a Governor’s Scholar. She said that she had spent six weeks at Murray. She made some new friends and learned how to play chess. Superintendent Gary Cornett stated that she was the last to apply for it and the first one picked to win.
The board members were reminded of the KSBA Fall Regional Meeting on September 11, 2023 in Irvine, Ky at the Estill County High School Cafeteria. Hospitality begins at 5:30 p.m. featuring refreshments and entertainment. Dinner starts at 6:00 p.m. and the meeting begins at 6:45 p.m.
Autumn Herald, Finance Director/Treasurer, gave the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve the Financial Report. A motion was made and carried to approve going with the compensating rate for the Tax Rates for 2023-2024. A motion was made and carried to approve the revision of the 2023-2024 Head Start/Early Head Start Salary Schedule. This was done to include a 5.6% COLA increase for the Head Start/Early Head Start subs and director. A motion was made and carried to approve the Superintendent’s Travel for July & August, 2023. A motion was made and carried to approve the
Family Medical Leave for Crystal Byrd for August 2, 2023 - August 17, 2023 due to surgery. A motion was made and carried to approve the changes to the Athletics Handbook 2023-2024 Sy. A motion was made and carried to approve the changes to the OCES Student Handbook 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve the changes to the OCHS Student Handbook 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve the changes to the Employee Handbook 2023-2024 SY. A motion was made and carried to approve/select CEP Appeals member & an alternate: District Stacey Davidson and Alternate Charlie Davidson.
A motion was made and carried to approve the following consent items: review SBDM Reports from OCES & OCHS; approve ARC Chairpersons by Title - 2023-2024 SY OCES (principal, special education director, assistant principal) and OCHS (principal, assistant principal, counselor); approve update for the Special Education Procedure - changes to some of the definitions; approve application for Emergency Substitute Certification; review annual Data Security Presentation by Brett Burns; approve MOU KRDHD (Mass Treatment or Vaccination or Prophylaxis Clinics); approve submittal of all required RFP’s, MOA’s for existing grants/programs including but not limited to Community Education and Save the Children; approve grants awarded - Fresh Fruits Vegetable Program (FFVP) grant in the amount of $23,729.00 - Saundra Bowman, Steele Reese Foundation Grant in the amount of $45,000.00, Fiscal Agent for grant awarded to Lee County Area Technology Center in the amount of $20,000.00 and America Rescue Plan Homeless Children & Youth Grant in the amount of $35,000.00; approve Final adult meal prices (breakfast - $3.05 and lunch - $4.65); approve facility use request - OCES boys basketball travel team (OCES gym, OCHS gym & life center Jordan Burch Coach); approve overnight/out of state trips - Region IV Early Head Start Institute (September 25-27, 2023) in Atlanta, Georgia for Shelia Thomas, Sarah Marshall & Aryzona Moore and Home Base Conference (September 27-28, 2023) in Gatlinburg, Tennessee for Linda Turner, Melissa Thomas, Denese Million, Natasha Bowling & Brittany Chandler; approve new lease on postage machine with Pitney Bowes and then the reports given by each department.
The board acknowledged the personnel action report by the superintendent. The following were hired: Emily Charlton (Assistant Volleyball Coach), Crissy Blevins (Instructional Assistant I Special Ed), Payton Lynch (Kindergarten Teacher OCES), Marley Caudill (Instructional Assistant I - Kindergarten Aide OCES), Samantha Allen (Instructional Assistant I OCES Special Ed), Kristi Gambill (Substitute Cook - pending paperwork), Skylar Campbell (Instructional Assistant I OCHS), Jordan Burch (OCES Burch Boys Basketball Coach), Danaya Cox, Lisa Barrett, Keisha Birch (EHS/HS Substitutes), Melissa Thomas, Brittany Chandler & Denese Million (Part-Time Home Base Teachers) and Rosa Smith (Education Coordinator/Manager. The board recognized Melinda McIntosh (Building Assessment Coordinator OCES). Skylar Stamper transferred from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade Teacher. The resignations of the following were accepted: Kim Shuler (OCES Teacher - effective July 18, 2023), Wendell Smith (Bus Driver - effective July 18, 2023), Payton Lynch (effective August 3, 2023) and Felicia Pittman (effective August 3, 2023).
A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson, Editor
