Owsley County Class of 1961 Reunion

Above: Christine Smith, Donna Marshall, Judy Spencer, Carolyn Mayes, Tom Price, Nada Stewart and Kendall Robinson.

The 60th year reunion was recently held for OCHS Class of ‘Sixty-ONE.

The lively conversation, delicious food and joyous laughter made it so much FUN!

     Due to the pandemic, graduations, vacations, etc., some decided to SKIP

but for those attending the reunion, they said it was worth the TRIP!

     For record-setting cold temps, decision was made to turn up the HEAT

but subduing this group was no easy FEAT!

     Groovin’ to oldie but goldie songs, over heard was a “go Elvis” CHEER!

Then plans were made to meet same day & month but a different YEAR!

