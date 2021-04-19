Owsley County Clean Up Campaign

“Nearly 40 volunteers, 236 bags of trash pickup on new Hwy 30, Hwy 11 into Booneville city limits. Plus a truck load from Fish Creek picked up by Judge Cale Turner and the BETA Club cleaned up our county park today!!!  Thank you to everyone who came out today. There is still so much garbage on our roadside, but this crew worked hard to make a difference!! Virgie Danielle and myself started planning this event awhile back, we hit a few bumps but thanks to all you wonderful people who showed up bright an early on a Saturday morning, it was a huge success!! These are the days that makes me proud to be from Owsley County!!” ~ Lisa Botner, Owsley County Tourism Director

Tags

Recommended for you