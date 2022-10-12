Owsley County Circuit
Court Docket for 10/10/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Jacob. Jury Trial. Charge(s): Assault, 2nddegree; Criminal abuse - 1stdegree.
Owsley County District
Court Docket for 10/6/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Curry, Jacquiline. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000; Theft or unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree (on foot); Escape - 3rddegree; Resisting arrest; Public Intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1stdegree; Hindering Prosecution/Apprehension - 1stdegree; 3 Counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nddegree – police officer; 2 Counts of Assault - 3rddegree -police/probation officer.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Hannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Garrison, Terri. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Criminal Trespass - 1stdegree; Disorderly conduct, 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John M. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Neal. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Helton, Rickey. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Kyle Douglas. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Larsen, Coty Mikkel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Chelcy Christophe. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Larsen, Coty Mikkel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McKinney, Micka. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Improper registration plate; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane E. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Dallas A. Arraignment. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Rear license not illuminated; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; License to be in possession; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1stoffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates; No operators/moped license; Obstructed vision and/or windshield.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca Lynn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; No rear view mirror; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of a mobile home park w/o permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2ndoffense; Failure to produce insurance card; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Dakota A. Speeding 15 mph over limit; Possession of marijuana; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lawson, John Shawn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Terroristic threatening, 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2ndoffense; Reckless driving; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 2nd.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Walter. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2ndoffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Long, Cristy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2nddegree – domestic violence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 <$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Bobby. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Wanton endangerment - 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree minor injury; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Townsend, Randall Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others under/$500.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing - 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Mason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Display of illegal/altered registration plate.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Contempt of court; Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Williams, Marty. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Booster seat violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Little, Bradley None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, George None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Henry, Dalton Carter, Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Randy. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, Eugenia. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hollan, Berlin. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals- -2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1stdegree; Assault 4thdegree domestic violence no visible inury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Bobby. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover B. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Resisting arrest; Obstructing governmental operations; Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lewis Wayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McKinney, James Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Creech, Paul Way. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Careless driving; Failure to wear seat belts; Rear license not illuminated; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Speeding 8 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Shanna. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Matthew. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; No motorcycle operator license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Champ, Paul Dale. Speeding 9 mph over limit; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired regis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.