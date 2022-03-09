Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 3/7/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Begley, Khristopher. Sentencing. Charge(s): Burglary, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Kenneth. Sentencing. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Sexual Abuse, 1stDegree, Victim Under/12 Years of Age; Distribution of Obscene Matter – 1 Unit of Material.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Jacob. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2ndDegree; Criminal Abuse - 1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Begley, Khristopher. Sentencing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Robby. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Jeffery. Sentencing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Burglary, 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Albert. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP From Building $500 or More But Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Possession Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree – Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Thomas. Sentencing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000; Obscuring the Identity of a Machine $500 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Jennifer. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Forgery, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Jeffery. Sentencing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto - $500 or More Bit Under/$10,000; Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; Theft by Unlawful Taking ALL Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking/DISP – Firearm.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 1stDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto - $10,000 or More But Under/$1,000,000; Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle - 1stOffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Jeffero. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 1stDegree – Domestic Violence; Strangulation 1stDegree; Unlawful Imprisonment - 1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Cody. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 21 Counts of Possession/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor; Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, 1st; Using Minor to Distribute Obscene Material - 1stOffense.
Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 3/10/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Flinchum, Elizabeth N. Review. Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jessie C. Review. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Registration Plate; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Failure to Render Aid; Instructional Permit Violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator toMaintain Required Insurance, 1st; License to be in Possession; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display of Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Earl, William Scott. Review. Charge(s): License to be in Possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Joshua. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
