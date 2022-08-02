Owsley County
Circuit Court Docket for 8/1/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Bobby. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property under/ $10,000; Obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Jennifer. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Forgery, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense – drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Owsley County
District Court Docket for 7/28/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Rear license not illuminated; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; Registration & Title Requirements Vehicle not operable on highway; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000,000 < $10,000,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree domestic violence minor injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mays, Chyanda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Kayla. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree domestic violence minor injury; Menacing; Criminal mischief - 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, John Charles. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree dating violence (minor injury).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Tommy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Ernest B. Arraignment. Charge(s): Resident fishing without a license/permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Grigsby, Maranda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Giving officer false identifying information.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Kelley, Kendra Sue. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Palmer, Deborah. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Ashley. Arraignment. Charge(s): No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Jessalyn Hope. Arraignment. Charge(s): Improper passing; Careless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Derek William. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Improper start from parked position.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Million, Robert Cleveland. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 26 mph over/greater.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Kyle Douglas. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Tina Bennett. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugett, John. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McKinney, Micka. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Teresa. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; No rear view mirror; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bianca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Nicholas Bruce. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of court; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Jeffero. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rddegree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1stdegree; Contempt of court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rddegree; Receiving stolen property under/$10,000.
Owsley County
District Court Docket for 8/1/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Sasha N. Review. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); One headlight; Failure to or improper signal; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
