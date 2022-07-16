OWSLEY COUNTY COURT DOCKET

Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/14/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David L. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense – drug unspecified; Drug paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brewer, Logan W. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 MPH over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa. Review. Charge(s): Contempt of Court; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/15/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, Brian Keith. Diversion. Charge(s): Speeding 5MPH over limit.
