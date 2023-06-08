Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 5/12/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Diaz- Castill, Leonardo Fransico. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Sexual abuse, 1st degree.
Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 5/15/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Jury Trial. Charge(s): Burglary, 1st degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto - $10,000 or more but under/$1,000,000; Theft by unlawful taking/disp – firearm; Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense.
Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 5/11/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adams, Travis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chaney, Ronnie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Reckless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brandenburg, Michelle. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burton, Malcom. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor – 3rd degree.
Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 5/18/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mills, Ethan Walker, Ryan. Diversion. Charge(s): Speeding 20 mph over limit; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Craig, Chad. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Flagrant non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gooch, Billy. Review. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 26 mph over/greater; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Improper registration plate; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Attempted resisting arrest; Attempted Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abercrombie, Brett. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Brittany. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nd degree; Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, William Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sheena. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sheena P. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper registration plate; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan N. Review. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified.
Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 6/2/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Ashley. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Burglary, 3rd degree; Criminal mischief - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hobbs, Jeremiah. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Stella. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Fraud use of credit card $1,000 < $10,000.
Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 6/5/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Status Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 2nd or > offense (> = 10 D.U. Opiates).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Ashley. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $10,000 < $1,000,000; Criminal mischief, 1sr degree; Burglary, 3rd degree; Criminal mischief -3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Connie. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense - drug unspecified; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; Endangering the welfare of a minor.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. To Enter Plea. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense - drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gilbert, Dustin. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Burglary, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hayes, Tyler. Sentencing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hobbs, Jeremiah. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel. Sentencing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; Reckless driving; License to be in possession; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance - 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sizemore, Stella. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Dylan. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Marcus. Charge(s): Comp robbery, 1st degree; Comp assault, 1st degree; Comp tampering with physical evidence; Convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Helton, Kaylee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Comp robbery, 1st degree; Comp assault, 1st degree; Comp tampering with physical evidence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cope, James Robert. Arraignment. Charge(s): Comp Robbery, 1st degree; Comp Assault, 1st degree; Comp tampering with physical evidence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000; Robbery, 2nd degree; Assault 4th degree minor injury; Theft by unlawful taking/disp-firearm.
