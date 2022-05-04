Owsley District Court Docket for 4/28/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rhodes, Lisa. Review. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief - 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of a Mobile Home Park W/O Permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Domestic Violence No Visible Injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Dakota A. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 15 MPH Over Limit; Possession of Marijuana; Reckless Driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adams, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension - 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Pretrial Conference. Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Robert Joe. Review. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Mason. Arraignment. Charge(s): No Operators/Moped License; Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates; Registration & Title Requirements Vehicle Not Operational onHighway; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brewer, Tiffany Pauline. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): One Headlight; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No Operators/Moped License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Nicholas Bruce. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plates/Renewal Decal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thDegree Minor Injury; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Abuse of a Teacher, Prohibited.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Angele. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Dennie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Jason. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal Littering; Criminal Trespassing - 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Charles Jr. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal Littering; Criminal Trespassing - 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Tina Ann. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Neville None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle With Expired Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Christopher. Arraignment. Charge(s): Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting; No Operators/Moped License; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Snowden, Willis Keith. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Dillon Keith. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; No Tail Lamps; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Rear License not Illuminated.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Arraignment. Charge(s): No Operators/Moped License; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Price, Dalton. Arraignment. Charge(s): Disregarding Stop Sign; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; License to be in Possession; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Angela None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Nicole Raynell. Arraignment. Charge(s): Disregarding Stop Sign.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Steven Ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Substance – 1st; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Careless Driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Oliver, Shanna M. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 10 MPH Over Limit; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Rear License Not Illuminated; License to be in Possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Improper Display of Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; License to be in Possession; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Bruce W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; One Headlamp; No Tail Lamps; Careless Driving; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol .08 1st; Possess Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Drug Paraphernalia – But/Possess; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operating License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Operating on Suspended/Revoked OperatorsLicense; Possession Controlled Substance, 3rdDegree – Drug Unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of MotorVehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display of Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Ruford W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired RegistrationPlates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Equipment; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Herald, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Bob. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Shoplifting; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Criminal Trespassing - 3rdDegree; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Junior. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court; Operating on Suspended/RevokedOperators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Mary Couch. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Harassment – No Physical Contact.
Owsley Circuit Court Docket for 5/2/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Anthony Dale. Review. Charge(s): Violation of Conditions of Release.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Albert. Sentencing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP From Building $500 or More but Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Shuler, Brittany. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense – Drug Unspecified; Wanton Endangerment - 1stDegree.
