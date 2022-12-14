Owsley County
Circuit Court
Docket for 12/09/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland. Mediation. Charge(s): . Receiving stolen property under/$10,000; Obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Farthing, Jennifer. Mediation. Charge(s): Forgery, 2nd degree.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 12/08/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Arraignment. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense – (Heroin); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Austin Dennis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 19 mph over limit; Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Dennis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Austin Dennis. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol/substance – 1st; Possession controlled substance, 2nd degree – Amphetamine; Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Beth. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree no visible injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, Nellie Ann. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Anderson, Whittney S. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Booster seat violations; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gilbert, Kenneth Junior. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Sherdine Mack. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hudson, Adrian Emery. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating vehicle with expired operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Baker, Tommy J. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; 2 Counts of Booster seat violations.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugett, John F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree minor injury; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Zachary Michael. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Vanderpool, Kenneth None. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Loretta Marie. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Tommy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Lola. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1st degree; Assault 4th degree domestic violence no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Heather. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugett, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, John F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John McKinnley. Review. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree no visible injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gipson, Earnie. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence of intoxication beverage - 1st offense.
