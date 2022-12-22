Owsley County District Court Docket for 12/15/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Evans, Clifton, Jr. Show Cause Hearing. Charge(s): Failure to surrender revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Arraignment. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense – (Heroin); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rogers, Daniel. Arraignment. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1stoffense (> = 2 gms Methamphetamine); Trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense – (Heroin); Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Charles S. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal littering; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John. Arraignment. Charge(s): Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Attempted resisting arrest; Attempted fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Larry Tyrone. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Mayes, April Dawn. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tipton, Joseph Todd. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover B. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Grover. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John M. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Benny Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 26 mph over/greater; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 1st; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barger, Vernon None. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Annie. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No operators/moped license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Jacquiline. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000; Theft by unlawful taking
