Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 7/1/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Sentencing. Charge(s): Criminal mischief, 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Schuler, Brittany. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense – drug unspecified; Wanton endangerment - 1stdegree.
Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 7/4/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Arraignment. Charge(s): 2 Counts of burglary, 3rddegree.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 6/30/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Helton, Steven T. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle with expired operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Theft by unlawful taking or disp others $1,000,000 < $10,000,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Long, Cristy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault, 2nddegree – domestic violence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Jeffero. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rddegree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Kayla. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree domestic violence minor injury; Menacing; Criminal mischief - 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Larry. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 23 MPH over limit; Careless driving; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Brewer, Logan W. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 MPH over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hatfield, Joshua D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 MPH over limit; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa Gail. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Probation Violation (for felony offense).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Silcox, Chancy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1stdegree (on foot); Wanton endangerment - 1stdegree; Reckless driving; Criminal mischief, 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rddegree; Public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree domestic violence minor injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; All other traffic offenses not listed.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Stanley. Review. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/ security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Beverly E. Arraignment. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Kayla. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1stdegree; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Assault - 3rddegree – police/probation officer; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
