Owsley County COURT DOCKET

Owsley District Court Docket for 9/8/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Non-support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Abuse of teacher, prohibited.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Griffith, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Insufficient head lamps.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal trespass-2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Bobby. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Wanton endangerment-1st degree.
