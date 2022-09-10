Owsley County COURT DOCKET

Owsley District Court Docket for 9/8/2022 

     

Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward.  Review.  Charge(s):  Non-support.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Abuse of teacher, prohibited.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Griffith, Charles.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot);  Operating on suspended/revoked operators license;  No/expired Kentucky registration receipt;  No/expired registration plates;  Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st;  Failure to produce insurance card;  Insufficient head lamps.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Rebecca.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Criminal trespass-2nd degree.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Bobby.  Preliminary Hearing.  Charge(s):  Wanton endangerment-1st degree.

