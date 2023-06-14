Owsley County
District Court
Docket for 6/8/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spence, Benny. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Chaney, Ronnie. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Reckless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McNew, Regina. Pretrial Conference. Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sanders, John M. Review. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Teresa. Review. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction with/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Abner, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeremy Brad. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; Convicted felon in possession of a firearm; No motorcycle operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McNew, Regina. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Adams, Travis. Review. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 2nd degree; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 6/15/2023
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to or improper signal; No operators/moped license; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Anna. Arraignment. Charge(s): Alcohol intoxication in a public place - 1st & 2nd offense; Willfully setting fire on land not owned/controlled.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason. Court Trial. Charge(s): Owner of vicious dog to run at large; Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, April. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, William Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, James Lee. Review. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 2nd; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts; Possess open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; Reckless driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Jamie Gabbard. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Rear license not illuminated; Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric Dwight. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric Dwight. Arraignment. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Melvin, Jr. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. .08 1st offense; Possession of marijuana; Use/possess drug paraphernalia, 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudill, Charles. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charlie Elbert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Goodman, Sabrina. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Cody Ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Resisting arrest; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Menacing; Disorderly conduct, 1st degree; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1st degree; 3 counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree – police officer; 2 counts of Assault - 3rd degree- police/probation officer.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Steven Brian. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Dennis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gibson, Jimmy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Morgan, Paul. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Riley, Dallas A. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No tail lamps; Rear license not illuminated; Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; license to be in possession; Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fields, Roderick. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Heroin; Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (< 2 gms Methamphetamine); Wanton endangerment - 1st degree – police officer; Tampering with physical evidence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Grigsby, Ethan. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Attempted burglary, 3rd degree; Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); Resisting arrest; 2 counts of Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer; Menacing; Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel Ray. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Hydrocodone.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Larry Joe. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Wanton endangerment - 1st degree; 2 counts of Criminal mischief, 1st degree; Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jordan. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel Ray. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William Dale. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fields, Roderick. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Possession of defaced firearm; Receiving stolen property (firearm); Convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Bobby G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; Resisting arrest; Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer; Criminal mischief, 1st degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of marijuana; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card; Improper display of registration plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Christopher Shawn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st; Careless driving; 5 counts of Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McDaniel, Bobbie J. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Jerry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Controlled substance prescription not in original container 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Branham, Jess. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury; Wanton endangerment - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, Joshua David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Improper registration plate; Improper display of registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 3rd; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Possession open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, Homer. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of services $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Faulkner, Jonathon Todd. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving stolen property $500 < $1,000; Criminal trespass - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Donald. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Harboring a vicious animal.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peters, Tara. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession of marijuana; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; Theft of services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reynolds, Bobby. Pretrial Conference. Public intoxication of controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Theft of services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Patrick,Wendy D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Careless driving; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Hunt without a hunter education course completion card; Spotlighting – use of artificial light; Illegal take/pursue deer/wild turkey.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Sheena. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unauthorized use of motor vehicle - 1st offense; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Jerrod. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 < $1,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fox, Bobby G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Menacing; Carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gampher, Curtis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Disregarding STOP sign; License to be in possession; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Noble, Jerome S. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2nd offense; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Eric Dwight. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burkhart, Casey. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Freddie W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating vehicle with expired operators license; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Improper registration plate; Improper display of registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Tristan Lane. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Skylar J. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Richard L. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol .08 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugett, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Charles Delbert. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newton, Shanna. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance – 1st; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Kenley. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, Nicholas B. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Reckless driving; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Driving on DUI suspended license – 1st; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charles. Review. Charge(s): Violation of conditions of release.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
