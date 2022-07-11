Owsley County
District Court Docket
for 7/7/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Peyton, Anthony. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 25 MPH over; Disregarding traffic control device, traffic light; Driving too fast for traffic conditions.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000,000 < $10,000,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree minor injury; Terroristic threatening, 3rddegree; Criminal trespass - 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Sarah. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No brake lights (passenger vehicles); Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Charles, Nicolas Paul. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 21 MPH over; No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Danny. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operation of a mobile home park w/o permit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Improper display of registration plates; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; License to be in possession; Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Aaron. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Obstructed vision and/or windshield; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gray, Aaron Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Obstructed vision and/or windshield.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Grigsby, Russell F. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cultivate in marijuana - < 5 plants - 1stoffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Gary Michael. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree domestic violence no visible injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2ndoffense; Failure to produce insurance card; Possession of marijuana.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Ginger C. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol/substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gross, Nicholas Tyler. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Driving DUI suspended license - 2ndoffense; Reckless driving; Operating motor vehicle under/influence alcohol – 2nd.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Montgomery, Kellie Dawn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Ruford W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to produce insurance card; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Improper display of registration plates; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Improper equipment; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Russell Lee. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, John. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Hilda. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4thdegree minor injury; Endangering the welfare of a minor; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dobson, Timothy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Abuse of teacher, prohibited.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Earnest. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): False statements & concealment of facts prohibited; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Harassing communications.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of court; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, William D. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No operators/moped license; Operating motor vehicle under/influence substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, April. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Scott, Jason. Review. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Receiving Stolen Property under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Chris. Jury Trial. Charge(s): Local burning ban; Disorderly conduct, 1stdegree; Menacing; Resisting arrest; Fleeing or evading police, 2nddegree (on foot).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Long, Cristy. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2nddegree – domestic violence.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Beverly E. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in controlled substance, 1stoffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Traffic in marijuana, less than 8 oz - 1stoffense; Hindering prosecution/apprehension - 1stdegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Neeley, Kayla. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1stdegree; Disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; Assault - 3rddegree – police/probation officer; Resisting arrest; menacing.
