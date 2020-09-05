Hon. William D. Leach
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Joshua Caine. Review. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property Under/$500. Credit $50.00 for Time Served. Court Notice Sent. Continued to 2/18/21.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support. Continued to 8/13/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Violet. Review. Charge(s): Theft by All Others $500 or More But Under/$500; Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree. Continued to 8/27/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A. Review. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry Ann. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 8/20/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Brittany Nicole. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Amanda. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Banks, Scott. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 12/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Zachary. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Bruce Wayne. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon. Review. Charge(s): Theft of Services; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Terry Lynn. Other Hearing/Summons. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Offense, 2nd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree; Dragging Stones or Logs on Highway, Merge; Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000 Amended to Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st; Improper Display of Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plate. Costs Waived. Indigent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Isaacs, Rodney. Motion Hour. Charge(s): Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 2nd Degree. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charles. Review. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newman, Brack Tyler. Probation Revocation Hearing. Charge(s): Menacing; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot), Merge; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree, Merge; Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); 2 Counts of Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Merge. Commonwealth to File Written Motion to Revoke Release on Own Recognizance. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan. Revocation Hearing. Charge(s): Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Joey. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Passing Loading/Unloading School/Church Bus-1st Offense. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, Robert D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury, Not Guilty; Assault 3rd Degree-Police/Probation Officer, Not Guilty; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Not Guilty; Menacing, Not Guilty. Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 8/13/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, George Jonathan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher D. Arraignment. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury, Not Guilty; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, Not Guilty; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 8/20/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua Joseph. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession of Defaced Firearm. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Steven Lee. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree, Not Guilty. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Christopher Dewayne. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael. Review. Charge(s): Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree, Merge; Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 120 Days to Serve Concurrently Other Case. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Exclude Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Resisting Arrest; Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense). Contempt Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000; Burglary, 1st Degree; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Plea of Guilty, 120 Days to Serve Concurrent.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hoskins, Sarah. Review. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, David. Review. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Steven Andrew. Revocation Hearing. Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified; Possession of Marijuana. Commonwealth Attorney to File Motion. Continued to 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, LaCausta. Status Hearing/Summons. Charge(s): Assault 4th Degree, Domestic Violence Minor Injury. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/10/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Tommy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Rhonda. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol). Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tirey, Angela Nicole. Arraignment/Summons. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty. Show Cause Scheduled for 2/18/2021.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Steven Andrew. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, James Wil. Arraignment. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey, Not Guilty Plea to All 3 Counts. Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/3/2020.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smiddy, Sheila. Pretrial Conference/Summons. Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest. Warrant of Arrest Issued.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher James. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot), Plea of Guilty, 90 Days + Court Costs.
