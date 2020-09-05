Owsley County Court Docket

Hon. William D. Leach

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stamper, Joshua Caine.  Review.  Charge(s):  2 Counts of Receiving Stolen Property Under/$500.  Credit $50.00 for Time Served.  Court Notice Sent.  Continued to 2/18/21.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Roland Edward.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support.  Continued to 8/13/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bishop, Violet.  Review.  Charge(s):  Theft by All Others $500 or More But Under/$500;  Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree.  Continued to 8/27/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A.  Review.  Charge(s):  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hyman, Sherry Ann.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 8/20/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Brittany Nicole.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Amanda.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Banks, Scott.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 12/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilson, Zachary.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Bruce Wayne.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Shannon.  Review.  Charge(s):  Theft of Services;  Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Terry Lynn.  Other Hearing/Summons.  Charge(s):  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance,  1st Offense, 2nd Degree;  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess;  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree;  Dragging Stones or Logs on Highway, Merge;  Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000 Amended to  Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others Under/$500;  Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security 1st;  Improper Display of Registration Plates;  No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt;  No/Expired Registration Plate.  Costs Waived.  Indigent.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Isaacs, Rodney.  Motion Hour.  Charge(s):  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance 1st Offense, 2nd Degree.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Charles.  Review.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Newman, Brack Tyler.  Probation Revocation Hearing.  Charge(s):  Menacing;  Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot), Merge;  Criminal Trespass-1st Degree;  Criminal Mischief-3rd Degree, Merge;  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol);  2 Counts of Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Merge.  Commonwealth to File Written Motion to Revoke Release on Own Recognizance.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs.  Gumm, Susan.  Revocation Hearing.  Charge(s):  Flagrant Non Support Amended to Non Support.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Joey.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Passing Loading/Unloading School/Church Bus-1st Offense.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Fugate, Robert D.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury, Not Guilty;  Assault 3rd Degree-Police/Probation Officer, Not Guilty; Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty;  Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Not Guilty;  Menacing, Not Guilty.  Preliminary Hearing Scheduled for 8/13/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Green, George Jonathan.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Possession of Marijuana.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Christopher D.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury, Not Guilty;  Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree, Not Guilty;  Resisting Arrest, Not Guilty.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 8/20/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hacker, Joshua Joseph.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Possession of Defaced Firearm.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Deaton, Steven Lee.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree, Not Guilty.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Christopher Dewayne.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Couch, Michael.  Review.  Charge(s):  Criminal Trespass-2nd Degree, Merge;  Contempt of Court, Plea of Guilty, 120 Days to Serve Concurrently Other Case.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Exclude Alcohol);  Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree;  Tampering with Physical Evidence;  Resisting Arrest;  Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).  Contempt Hearing.  Charge(s):  Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others $500 or More But Under/$10,000;  Burglary, 1st Degree;  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Plea of Guilty, 120 Days to Serve Concurrent. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hoskins, Sarah.  Review.  Charge(s):  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, David.  Review.  Charge(s):  Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree Amended to Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Steven Andrew.  Revocation Hearing.  Charge(s):  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess;  Possession Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) Amended to Possession Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree-Drug Unspecified;  Possession of Marijuana.  Commonwealth Attorney to File Motion.  Continued to 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Dooley, LaCausta.  Status Hearing/Summons.  Charge(s):  Assault 4th Degree, Domestic Violence Minor Injury.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/10/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Tommy.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Contempt of Court.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.  

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Rhonda.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tirey, Angela Nicole.  Arraignment/Summons.  Charge(s):  Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol), Plea of Guilty.  Show Cause Scheduled for 2/18/2021.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Byrd, Steven Andrew.  Pretrial Conference.  Charge(s):  Possession of Marijuana;  Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.  Warrant of Arrest Issued.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, James Wil.  Arraignment.  Charge(s):  3 Counts of Illegal Take/Pursue Deer/Wild Turkey, Not Guilty Plea to All 3 Counts.  Pretrial Conference Scheduled for 9/3/2020.

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smiddy, Sheila.  Pretrial Conference/Summons.  Charge(s):  Disorderly Conduct, 1st Degree;  Resisting Arrest.  Warrant of Arrest Issued. 

     Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher James.  Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):  Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot), Plea of Guilty, 90 Days + Court Costs.

