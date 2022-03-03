Owsley County Court Dockets

Owsley Circuit Court Docket for 3/4/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Campbell, Jacob. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 2ndDegree; Criminal Abuse-1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Other Hearing. Charge(s): 2 Counts of Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Young, Robby. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lewis, Albert. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP from Buildings $500 or More but Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Smith, Carl. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Possession Controlled Substance, 2ndDegree – Drug Unspecified; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 2ndor > (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Johnson, Jordan. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 1stDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto - $10,000 or More but Under/$1,000,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking/DISP-Firearm; Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle-1stOffense.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Jeffero. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Assault, 1stDegree – Domestic Violence; Strangulation 1stDegree; Unlawful Imprisonment-1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barker, Cody. Other Hearing. Charge(s): 21 Counts of Possession/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor; Distribution of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor, 1st; Using Minor to Distribute Obscene Material-1stOffense.
Owsley District Court Docket for 3/3/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Ginger C. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating Motor vehicle Under/Influence Alcohol/Substance-1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tillery, David. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Controlled Substance-1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Careless Driving.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sebastian, Joshua. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs.Smith, Mason. Arraignment. Charge(s): No/Operators/Moped License; Display of Illegal/Altered Registration Plate.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Cruelty to Animals-2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A. Review. Charge(s): Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles W. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Randell Lynn. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowman, Kimberly. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place-1st& 2ndOffense; Resisting Arrest; Assault-3rdDegree-Police/Probation Officer; Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Lonnie W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating Motor Vehicle Under/Influence Substance 1st.
