Owsley County Emergency Management Update 2-17-21

Owsley County Emergency Management Director, Edwin Pendergrass, is already warning Owsley County residents of more snow showers heading into the area tonight until Friday AM.
Once again, it is emphasizednwith low temperatures, and the loss of power in the county, please make sure you and your loved ones have a place to stay warm.
Owsley County has two current shelters at the Rec Center at the park, and the Life Center in town. Please keep a watchful eye out.
If you need assistance please call the Owsley Co. EOC at 606-593-6666
or if it is an emergency dial 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.