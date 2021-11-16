OWSLEY COUNTY EXTENSION WELCOMES NEW 4-H AGENT

The Owsley County Extension Office would like to welcome the new 4-H Youth Development Agent, Carissa Miske (Pictured Right).
Carissa will be 4-H Agent in Owsley and Lee Counties.
Carissa was born and raised in Breathitt County and currently resides there with her husband Dustin. Carissa is a graduate of Morehead State University where she received her bachelor's degree in History, as well as the University of Kentucky where she received her Master's Degree in Library Science.
Carissa was an active 4-H member and volunteer for many years. She brings valuable experience working with youth. For the past two years, Carissa has worked as the 4-H Youth Development Assistant at the Breathitt County Extension office.
Carissa is looking forward to working with our community and youth on various projects throughout the county.
If anyone has any questions you can stop by the office or give Carissa a call at 606-593-5109 or you can reach her by email at, carissa.miske@uky.edu.
