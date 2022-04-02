Owsley County FFA Speaking Team Competes at Kentucky River Region FFA Day

Congratulations to the Owsley County FFA speaking team who competed at the Kentucky River Region FFA Day yesterday! The team members did an excellent job of representing our FFA chapter, our school, and our county.
-The Parliamentary Procedure team was rated as "Excellent"
-Carly Smith placed first in Horse Impromptu Speaking and was also a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team. She will be going to state competition in the Horse speaking category.
-Lily Patrick placed second in Floral Impromptu Speaking, was also a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team, and served as a delegate for the Owsley County FFA at the regional meeting. She will also be going to state competition in the floral speaking category. -Christian Bowling placed third in Crop Impromptu Speaking and was a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team.
-Michael Mason was rated as "Superior" in Prepared Public Speaking and was a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team.
-Mariah Taylor was rated as "Superior" in Small Animal Impromptu Speaking and was a member of the Parliamentary team.
-Ryan Ratliff was rated as "Superior" in the Turf and Lawn Impromptu Speaking Contest. -Katie Lucas was rated as "Good" in Beef Impromptu Speaking and was a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team.
-Jacob Ratliff was rated "Good" in the Fruit and Vegetable Impromptu Speaking Contest and was a member of the Parliamentary Procedure team.
-Lilly Thomas was rated "Good" in Greenhouse Impromptu Speaking, was an alternate for the Parliamentary Procedure team, and served as one of the 2 delegates for the Owsley County FFA at the regional meeting.
-Aden Abner was rated "Good" in the "Dairy" Impromptu Speaking contest and was an alternate for the Parliamentary Procedure team.
-We can all be very proud of the way that these young men and women performed at regional competition in representing our school.
