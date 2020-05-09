Shelby Creech of the Owsley County FFA has been selected as the Kentucky River Region FFA Star in Agricultural Placement.
This designation is reserved for one student out of each FFA region in the state. The Kentucky River Region has 16 chapters. This award is based on the student’s SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience Program) or after school home project, the student’s grades, and extra-curricular activities.
In addition to this award, Shelby has qualified for her State FFA degree. Shelby is the daughter of Donna Jo Creech and Harold Creech.
Congratulations Shelby!
