!!!IMPORTANT UPDATE!!!!
In an effort to maintain the safety of our kids, their families and our staff, there will be No Meal Delivery this week, December 4, 2020.
In an effort to continue to meet the needs of our kids, meals will be available for drive-thru PICK UP ONLY. All families are welcome and encouraged to pick up meals on Friday, December 4, 2020 between 9:00am - 3:00pm at the Owsley County Elementary School.
To Pick Up: ALL Families may pick up meals at the Owsley County Elementary School rear Kitchen entrance. We ask that you please wear a mask and remain in your vehicle except to open or close trunks or car doors. Our food service team will be waiting for you and will bring your meals out to you. Please have an empty spot ready in your vehicle and maintain safe social distancing at all times.
We will operate as a drive thru service, so we ask that you help us in maintaining the flow of traffic. From Town: turn right onto Baker Lane (the first road past the red light). Take the first right into the Elementary School entrance and follow the loop back to Baker Lane.
If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact Saundra Bowman, Food Service Director at 606-593-6363 ext 439. Thank you for your understanding and assistance in maintaining safety. We look forward to seeing you on Friday!
