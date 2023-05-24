The Owsley County Senior Class graduates Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Owsley County High School.
When the Class of 2023 began their journey, the following was happening in the world:
- Obama Announces End to Combat Mission in Iraq
- Alex Rodriguez reaches the 600 HR mark in the NY Yankees 5-1 win v Toronto; 7th and youngest to reach milestone
- Actor, body builder, Arnold Schwarzenegger is Governor of California.
- U.S. Scientists Estimate BP Oil Spill leaked 5 million barrels into the Gulf Coast.
The Graduating Class of 2023 have seen many things through the years as they attended school, even living through and going to school during a pandemic, but they persevered and made it through. This class makes Owsley County very proud and we are excited to see what they have in store for us in the future, because we know they will make it the brightest future yet!
CONGRATS OCHS CLASS OF 2023!
