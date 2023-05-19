Owsley County is NOT Cutting out the Food Supplemental Programs

The regular monthly meeting of the Owsley County Fiscal Court was held on Monday, May 8, 2023. The meeting was called to order by County Judge Executive Zeke Little. All in attendance stood and recited the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Then Brandon Davis, pastor from the First Baptist Church, gave the invocation.
Judge Little told the Magistrates that they had a copy of the Minutes. A motion was made and carried to approve the Minutes. Dominic Johnson, County Treasurer, gave the monthly Treasurer's Report. The General Fund has a cash balance of $308,660.92 and the Road Fund has a cash balance of $137,754.29. The Jail Fund has a cash balance of $13,629.19 and the L.G.E.A.Fund has a cash balance of $44,385.41. The Solid
Waste Fund has a cash balance of $32,942.35 and the Parks & Recreation Fund has a cash balance of $12,129.20. The LGEDF Fund has a cash balance of $897.16 and the Storage Fund has a cash balance of $3,797.32. The Opioid Fund has a cash balance of $43,822.01 and the ARPA Fund has a cash balance of $59,591.97. A motion was made and carried to approve the Treasurer's Report.
Courtney Young, KRADD, presented a Resolution for the “Splash Park” which will be at the park. A motion
was made and carried to approve the Resolution. She is also working with the fiscal court to get a walking track at the park as well.
A motion was made and carried to approve the first reading of the FY 24 Budget. A motion was made and carried to approve the Emergency Management Plan that Jerry McIntosh had given the Fiscal Court. The L900 truck from the recent surplus auction will be staying with the county. The county will be using it for parts. Judge Little reminded the magistrates that if they were going to the state summer conference they needed to go ahead and get registered. A motion was made and carried to approve trying to hire a part-time nighttime security guard providing money is available. This would be to provide security around the County garage and park area when no one is supposed to be there. The money would come from the coal severance money that the county gets.
Judge Little said that he received several calls about the County cutting out the food supplemental program. This is NOT true. “The County is not cutting out any food supplemental program,” said Judge Little. Partnership Housing will continue with the food programs in the same locations. This stems from a misunderstanding from a recent ad in the newspaper. The ad was confusing to most that read it, but it is in no way the end of the food program. Some thought that the fiscal court was cutting the food program out but that is not the case.
The Road Foreman provided a copy of his monthly report to the Fiscal Court. “We are going to try to get the roads to cemeteries mowed and fixed by Memorial Day. Since the loss of our tractor, we are behind but we are working on these thanks to Lee County. They have loaned us a tractor,” said Judge Little. A motion was made and carried to approve paying the bills providing funding is available. A motion was made and carried to do transfers as needed. A motion was made and carried to adjourn the meeting.
By: Lisa Robinson - Editor
