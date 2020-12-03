Owsley County Jailer Receives Donated Vehicle

State Representative Elect Bill Wesley, hands Owsley County Jailer keys to a Crown Victoria Police Cruiser donated by Ravena Police Dept.
When Jason Hollon was running for Owsley County Jailer and Bill Wesley was running for State Rep, Hollon asked Wesley if he would be able to get him a vehicle to transport inmates, because the van that was being used was not reliable if he got elected.
Wesley told Hollon we would do his best. Now, as the State Representative Elect, Wesley kept his promise and was able to acquire a vehicle through donation.
Wesley says, “I believe it's important to build relationships and to keep your word. Our District will not be neglected.”
