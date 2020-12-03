Owsley County Jailer Receives Donated Vehicle

Pitcured: (L to R) Jailer Jason Hollon, State Rep Elect Bill Wesley, and Ravena Police Chief Ken White.

State Representative Elect Bill Wesley, hands Owsley County Jailer keys to a Crown Victoria Police Cruiser donated by Ravena Police Dept.

When Jason Hollon was running for Owsley County Jailer and Bill Wesley was running for State Rep, Hollon asked Wesley if he would be able to get him a vehicle to transport inmates, because the van that was being used was not reliable if he got elected. 

     Wesley told Hollon we would do his best. Now, as the State Representative Elect, Wesley kept his promise and was able to acquire a vehicle through donation. 

     Wesley says, “I believe it's important to build relationships and to keep your word. Our District will not be neglected.” 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you