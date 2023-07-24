Owsley County Parents Receive Certificate as Commonwealth Institute of Parent Leadership Fellows

On June 15th, Floyd County High School hosted the Prichard Committee's Groundswell Summit of 2023.
The parents pictured received their Certificate as Commonwealth Institute of Parent Leadership Fellows.
There are around 3000 Fellows across the state of Kentucky.
There were seven parents that received their certificates this year from Owsley County, making Owsley NOW BOASTS 16 CIPL Fellows in all.
Parents that were in attendance (pictured): Samantha McIntosh, Martha Caudell, Jessica Noble. Four other parents who received a Certificate were: Olivia Vaught, Casey Amis, Tasha Ratliff, and Phyllis Cornett.
These parents were part of the Family Leadership Team that met monthly for the 2022-2023 school year.
Also, JoAnne Richardson received a special honor of the 2023 Raimondo Leadership Award for her dedication to supporting the families and children in the Owsley County School District. The Beverly Nickell Raimondo Leadership Award is the biggest statewide award for Parent Leadership in Kentucky.
