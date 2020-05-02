Sag Hollow Golf Club located in Owsley County on Dean Road and it is open for business despite Covid-19 Pandemic.
They are scheduling tee times for weekend play. The weekdays will remain first come first serve. Call (606)593-4653 OR (606)568-6872 to get a spot. This applies to both members and guest.
They are keeping their normal hours and golf games with some restrictions.
Call (606)593-4653 for an questions or concerns, or to schedule an event at on of the true hidden gems of Kentucky Golf.
