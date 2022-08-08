Owsley County
School Bus Routes
2022-2023
Bus Routes:
1. Dan Marshall - Bus #109
HwyBishop Bend
Right & Left hand fork Buffalo
Hwy.2024 – Indian Creek Road
Bee Branch Ridge
Grassy Branch
Lower wolf Creek
White Oak (Mouth on Hwy 11)
OCHS to OCES Shuttle AM
OCHS to OCES Shuttle PM
OCES to OCHS Shuttle PM
2. Michael Barrett – Bus 422
Eastside Apartments & Booneville Homes/Fairground Road
Riverside Apartments
Chestnut Gap
Hwy. 28
Smith Fork
Left hand fork (cow creek)
Crane Fork
Frost Br. Road
1768 Beech Fork
2152 (Left Hand Fork Rd)
Sebastian’s Branch
Punching Camp Road
3. Roger Reed - Bus #118
BP Station
OLD and NEW Hwy 30 West
Marcum Ridge Road – Head of Pierson Road
Little Sturgeon
Traveller’s Rest - Water Street
Mouth of 847 and Loop 1 off Hwy 30
Judd Road
Pryce Road
Janna Thomas Road
Maple Lick Subdivision
HWY 399 Lee County Line & Pierson Rd.
4. Jerry Sandlin Special Needs – Bus #113
Special Education/Route will be determined by students on and as needed basis.
Zeke Branch
Lerose
Bear Run
Hwy 30 to Jackson Line
5. Mitchell Gabbard Bus #208
Applegate
Dollar Store
New Library
Highway 11 to Lee County Line
Old Highway 11
Hummingbird Lane
Crossroads
Pebworth
Fox Hunter’s Knob
Jack Gap
Quillen Road - Highway Garage Circle
Hilltop
Brandenburg Road
Brushy Creek Road/ Venable School Road
Isaacs Road
6. James Barrett– Bus #218
Golf Course
KY Farm Bur. Ins. and PRTC
Sag Hollow (Dean Road)
Drive-In Stretch
Betty Bowman Hill
Hwy 11 from 846 to Clay County Line
Hwy. 577
Anglin Road - Hwy. 1350
Roan Fork Branch
Booger Branch
Island City
Holly Fork
Hwy 846 – Hwy 11 – to Booneville
Allen Road
7. Wendell Smith Special Needs - Bus #322
Town Square, Courthouse, FSB
Hwy 1938 – Scoville
Buckcreek
Green Hall County Line/1071
Hwy 847 – Chadwell road – Hwy 846
8. Jerry McIntosh – Bus # 112
Methodist Church & Bus Stop Dinner
Fish Creek Loop
City Dump Road
Sugar Camp
Hwy. 1411 to Lee Co. Line
Straight Fork
Zeke’s Branch
Section of Hwy. 30 From Saw Mill back to Booneville
9. David Wheeler – Bus #119
Sections of Highway 30 to Breathitt County Line
Split Poplar
(Bear Run) 2024 on Hwy. 30
Hwy. 708 to Lee Co. Line
Moore Fork Rd.
Hwy. 1717
Spencer Fork Rd.
Portion of Highway 30
