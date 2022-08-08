Owsley County School Bus Routes 2022-2023

Owsley County 

School Bus Routes

2022-2023 

Bus Routes:

 

1. Dan Marshall - Bus #109 

 HwyBishop Bend

Right & Left hand fork Buffalo

Hwy.2024 – Indian Creek Road

Bee Branch Ridge

Grassy Branch 

Lower wolf Creek 

White Oak (Mouth on Hwy 11)

OCHS to OCES Shuttle AM

OCHS to OCES Shuttle PM

OCES to OCHS Shuttle PM

 

 

2. Michael Barrett – Bus 422 

Eastside Apartments & Booneville Homes/Fairground Road

Riverside Apartments 

Chestnut Gap

Hwy. 28 

Smith Fork 

Left hand fork (cow creek)

Crane Fork

Frost Br. Road

1768 Beech Fork

2152 (Left Hand Fork Rd)

Sebastian’s Branch

Punching Camp Road

 

3. Roger Reed - Bus #118 

BP Station 

OLD and NEW Hwy 30 West 

Marcum Ridge Road – Head of Pierson Road

Little Sturgeon

Traveller’s Rest - Water Street

Mouth of 847 and Loop 1 off Hwy 30

Judd Road 

Pryce Road 

Janna Thomas Road

Maple Lick Subdivision

HWY 399 Lee County Line & Pierson Rd.

 

 

 

4. Jerry Sandlin Special Needs – Bus #113

Special Education/Route will be determined by students on and as needed basis.

Zeke Branch

Lerose

Bear Run

Hwy 30 to Jackson Line

 

 

5. Mitchell Gabbard Bus #208 

Applegate

Dollar Store 

New Library 

Highway 11 to Lee County Line

 

Old Highway 11

Hummingbird Lane

Crossroads

Pebworth

Fox Hunter’s Knob

Jack Gap

Quillen Road - Highway Garage Circle

Hilltop

Brandenburg Road

Brushy Creek Road/ Venable School Road

Isaacs Road

 

6. James Barrett– Bus #218 

Golf Course

KY Farm Bur. Ins. and PRTC

Sag Hollow (Dean Road)

Drive-In Stretch

Betty Bowman Hill

Hwy 11 from 846 to Clay County Line

Hwy. 577

Anglin Road - Hwy. 1350

Roan Fork Branch

Booger Branch 

Island City

Holly Fork

Hwy 846 – Hwy 11 – to Booneville

Allen Road

 

 

 

7. Wendell Smith Special Needs - Bus #322

 

Town Square, Courthouse, FSB

Hwy 1938 – Scoville 

Buckcreek 

Green Hall County Line/1071

Hwy 847 – Chadwell road – Hwy 846 

 

 

 

8. Jerry McIntosh – Bus # 112  

 

Methodist Church & Bus Stop Dinner

Fish Creek Loop

City Dump Road

Sugar Camp

Hwy. 1411 to Lee Co. Line

Straight Fork

Zeke’s Branch

Section of Hwy. 30 From Saw Mill back to Booneville

 

 

9. David Wheeler – Bus #119 

Sections of Highway 30 to Breathitt County Line

Split Poplar

(Bear Run) 2024 on Hwy. 30

Hwy. 708 to Lee Co. Line

Moore Fork Rd.

Hwy. 1717

Spencer Fork Rd.

Portion of Highway 30

