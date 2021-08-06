The Owsley County School District (OCSD) is committed to in-person classes daily for the 2021-22 school year. As a result of this commitment, we will not close in-person instruction unless required/mandated to do so by the Department of Public Health, the Local Health Department and/or the Governor. This plan is developed to provide guidance for the safe return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Thank you in advance for your continued support and dedication to our kids, our staff, and our schools.
Our Guiding Principles
Honor and safeguard the health and safety of students and staff.
Maintain fidelity of instruction ensuring Kentucky educational standards are taught and mastered by all students regardless of delivery method.
Support the Social-Emotional Learning and teaching needs of students and staff.
Recognize that circumstances may arise that will need to be accommodated.
Providing support services: Emphasis on the importance of School-Based clinics which are designed to address the physical needs of students and staff.
Social Emotional Learning needs will be embedded into the K-12 curriculum. Counseling services are available in both schools for students.
Communicating effectively with all stakeholders when changes occur.
Students, parents, and teachers working together to create learning opportunities for all.
Mitigating strategies are critically important and in place that include a Bi-Polarization Plasma Ventilation system to mitigate the spread of airborne particles in the school environment(classrooms,lunchrooms,gymnasiums).
COVID 19 vaccines will be available and provided by healthcare providers to community members, students, teachers, parents, etc. during open house activities district wide for students ages 12 and up, based on guidance.
Instructional Model:
OCSD is committed to in-person classes during the 2021-2022 school year for all students. However, we understand that some of our families may consider a virtual option. As a result, parents/guardians may select the district virtual school program for their child. It is important to note that this program is completely online from 8 AM-3 PM each day, however, student progress will still be monitored by the students' classroom teacher(s), there will be monitoring meetings every two weeks, and assistance will be provided by the local school. Contact building principals if you need virtual school information or requests. Information will also be available during open house activities. Also, the district will provide learning for students who are required to isolate/quarantine during the school year by a medical professional or district staff. Students engaged in internships, work based learning experiences, dual credit, etc. will be required to follow the safety expectations of those organizations.
Guidance and Safety Expectations for In-Person Learning:
The safety and well-being of our students, staff and community is our number one priority. We strongly believe that all students having access to in-person learning daily is essential to the academic and social/emotional well-being of our kids. The following recommendations are made
to ensure we can continue in-person learning with a sense of normalcy during the 2021-2022 school year:
We encourage persons to receive the COVID19 vaccination (We do understand and respect that this is an individual/family choice, but it is important to note that current guidelines state students/staff who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine unless they become symptomatic).
● We recommend all persons who are not vaccinated wear masks while indoors in any
OCSD facility. (This is only a recommendation, and under current guidance remains the
choice of the individual and/or parents/guardians. We also recommend that individuals
consult their doctor for professional medical advice. )
We recommend social distancing of 3 feet between students and 6 feet for staff to students when possible to achieve without changing the schedule or physical use of space in the school. An example would be to spread desks out as far as possible in each class. Additionally, the following safety prevention strategies will be implemented:
Frequent Handwashing by all
Enhanced Cleaning of Facilities and High Contact Surfaces
Ensure that the Instruction occurs in hand washing and proper hygiene procedures
Minimizing school visitors
Sanitizing of restrooms, playgrounds, and PE equipment between groups
Isolation of students/staff at school who have a fever and/or symptoms of COVID19
including:
○ Fever or feeling feverish (e.g., chills, sweating)
○ New Cough
○ Difficulty Breathing
○ Sore Throat
○ Muscle aches or body aches
○ Vomiting or diarrhea
○ New loss of taste or smell
■ Individuals with any of the above symptoms should stay home and seek medical care/advice.
■ It is expected that all staff and students report a positive COVID case immediately to their administration.
■ Individuals may return to school once appropriate clearance is obtained.
● Unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID19 are required to be quarantined (a close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes within a 24 hour period while the person was considered contagious)
○ Seating charts will be maintained for contact tracing
○ Fully vaccinated individuals DO NOT need to quarantine unless they have symptoms
○ Staff who are isolated/sick or are quarantined due to exposure will need to utilize their existing sick or personal days.
District Transportation:
● Required by the Center for Disease Control Order, clarified by the Kentucky Department of Education on 7/19/21: All students must wear masks on school buses at all times.
● Distancing of 3 feet is recommended if possible without interfering with bus routing.
(Students on busses when applicable will sit with siblings/family groups.)
● A driver does not need to wear a mask if they are the only person on the bus.
COVID Data Tracking:
The district will utilize the COVID community transmission data, local health department guidance, CDC guidance, and KDE guidance in decision making.
It is important to note that we will continue to monitor this ongoing challenge and we will keep you updated should we have to make changes to our plan.
Athletic / Extracurricular Activities:
All guidance in this document is applicable to athletic / extracurricular activities and athletics are governed by the KHSAA.
We will continue to monitor this ongoing challenge and we will keep you updated should we have to make changes to our plan.
Thank you for your understanding, and continued unwavering support as we continue to navigate through the COVID19 pandemic.
