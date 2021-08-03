The Owsley County School District (OCSD) is committed to in-person classes daily for the 2021-22 school year. As a result of this commitment, we will not close in-person instruction unless required/mandated to do so by the Department of Public Health, the Local Health Department and/or the Governor. This plan is developed to provide guidance for the safe return to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Thank you in advance for your continued support and dedication to our kids, our staff, and our schools.
Owsley County School District 2021-22 Plan for Safe Return to In-Person School
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- School Board Thanks McIntosh for His Service
- Projects, Projects, and Projects
- Booneville Man Dies in Truck Accident
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
- 2020 Rogers Scholar Ryan Ratliff Helps After Spring Flood
- Owsley County Court Docket
- Booneville Discount Drug Wants to say "Thank You"
- HONORABLE ORDER OF KENTUCKY COLONELS AWARD 275 GRANTS TOTALING $2.1 MILLION
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.