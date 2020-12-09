Owsley County Senior Citizens December Menu

December Menu 2020
Senior Citizens Drive Up
All meals is served with 1% Milk unless stated otherwise.
1.Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cooked Cabbage
Carrots
Sugar Cookie
Banana
2.Meatloaf
Mashed Potatoes
Green Peas
Honey Wheat Rolls
Ambrosia Salad
3.Herbed Pork Loin
Whipped Sweet Potatoes
Green Beans
Honey Wheat Roll
Cinnamon Applesauce
Graham Cracker
4.Roast Turkey
Scalloped Potatoes
Lima Beans
Honey Wheat Roll
Mixed Fruit
7.Breakfast Casserole
WW English Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Fresh Fruit Cup
8.Chili With Beans
Cornbread
WW Crackers
Fresh Orange
9.Breaded Pork Chops
Cooked Cabbage
Honey Wheat Roll
Baked Apples
Chocolate Milk
10.Chicken Tetrazzini
Broccoli
Honey Wheat Roll
Apple Crisp
11.Sloppy Joe
Macaroni & Cheese
Green Beans
Banana
14.Salmon Patty
Fried Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
Honey Wheat Roll
Chocolate Graham Cracker
Peaches
15.Chicken Pot Pie
Broccoli
Corn
Honey Wheat Roll
Frosted Jell-O with Fruit
16.Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry
White Rice
Spinach Salad
Fresh Orange
Chocolate Milk
17.Oven Fried Chicken
Lima Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Honey Wheat Roll
Vanilla Pudding
18.Cheeseburger Deluxe
Potato Wedges
Coleslaw
Graham Cracker
Red Grapes
21.Pinto Beans
Cornbread
Seasoned Greens
Fried Apples
22.Chicken & Broccoli Casserole
Carrots
Honey Wheat Roll
Chocolate Pudding
23.Roast Turkey
Mashed Potatoes/Gravy
Zucchini & Squash
Honey Wheat Roll
Fried Apples
24.Center Closed
25.Merry Christmas
28.Sweet Potato Crusted Pollock
Broccoli & Cauliflower
Scalloped Potatoes
WW Roll
Sugar Cookie
29.Hamburger Steak
Peas & Carrots
Mashed Potatoes
Honey Wheat Roll
Banana
30.Breaded Pork Chops
Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
Lima Beans
Honey Wheat Roll
Peaches
31.Center Closed
