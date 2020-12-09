Owsley County Senior Citizens December Menu

December Menu 2020

Senior Citizens Drive Up

All meals is served with 1% Milk unless stated otherwise.

1.Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Cooked Cabbage

Carrots

Sugar Cookie

Banana

2.Meatloaf

Mashed Potatoes

Green Peas

Honey Wheat Rolls

Ambrosia Salad

3.Herbed Pork Loin

Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans 

Honey Wheat Roll

Cinnamon Applesauce

Graham Cracker

4.Roast Turkey

Scalloped Potatoes

Lima Beans

Honey Wheat Roll

Mixed Fruit

7.Breakfast Casserole

WW English Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

Fresh Fruit Cup

8.Chili With Beans

Cornbread

WW Crackers

Fresh Orange

9.Breaded Pork Chops

Cooked Cabbage

Honey Wheat Roll

Baked Apples 

Chocolate Milk

10.Chicken Tetrazzini

Broccoli

Honey Wheat Roll

Apple Crisp

11.Sloppy Joe

Macaroni & Cheese

Green Beans

Banana

14.Salmon Patty 

Fried Potatoes

Brussel Sprouts

Honey Wheat Roll

Chocolate Graham Cracker

Peaches

15.Chicken Pot Pie

Broccoli

Corn

Honey Wheat Roll

Frosted Jell-O with Fruit

16.Chicken & Vegetable Stir Fry

White Rice

Spinach Salad

Fresh Orange

Chocolate Milk

17.Oven Fried Chicken

Lima Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Honey Wheat Roll

Vanilla Pudding

18.Cheeseburger Deluxe

Potato Wedges

Coleslaw

Graham Cracker

Red Grapes

21.Pinto Beans

Cornbread

Seasoned Greens

Fried Apples 

22.Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Carrots

Honey Wheat Roll

Chocolate Pudding

23.Roast Turkey 

Mashed Potatoes/Gravy

Zucchini & Squash

Honey Wheat Roll

Fried Apples 

24.Center Closed

25.Merry Christmas

28.Sweet Potato Crusted Pollock

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Scalloped Potatoes

WW Roll

Sugar Cookie 

29.Hamburger Steak

Peas & Carrots

Mashed Potatoes

Honey Wheat Roll

Banana

30.Breaded Pork Chops

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Lima Beans

Honey Wheat Roll

Peaches

31.Center Closed

