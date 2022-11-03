Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch found NOT GUILTY

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was found not guilty during a bench trial on Friday, October 30, 2022 for alledgadly assauling a student at the Perry Central vs. Owsley County High School girls basketball game in November of 2021.
Sheriff Lynch was arrested last year after KSP responded to Perry County Central High School in regards to an assault complaint that occurred during a girls’ high school basketball game,” the KSP said in a press release. “During an altercation between players during the game, it is alleged Mr. Lynch, who is also part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, assaulted a juvenile female.”
In January, Lynch entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault.
Breathitt County Circuit Court confirmed Friday’s NOT GUILTY verdict. Judge Greg Salyers was the judge in the trial.
