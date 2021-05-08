Owsley County Sheriff’s Dept Makes Drug Bust

Bobby Reynolds (Photo by Three Forks Regional Jail)

 Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch is reported that Owsley Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Dunahoo, along with Deputy Matthew Sizemore and City Police Officer Lucas Turner, arrested Bobby Reynolds April 30, 2021 at approximately 10:31pm. 

     The arrest occurred in a parking lot off Amburgy Road after deputies conducted a trafffic stop. 

Through the investigation, Deputies located and seized over 30 grams of suspected Methamphetamine mixed with Heroin, approximately 17 grams of suspected Marijuana, digital scales, and a large amount of US currency. 

     The arrested individual was identified as the driver, Bobby Reynolds age 45 of Booneville. He was charged with TRAFF IN CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF - (METHAMPHETAMINE); TRAFF IN CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 1ST OFFENSE (HEROIN); TRAF IN MARIJUANA 1ST OFF; DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - BUY/POSSESS; FAILURE TO OR IMPROPER SIGNAL; CARELESS DRIVING; LICENSE TO BE IN POSSESSION.

     Reynolds was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

