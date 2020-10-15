Owsley County Voting Update

As promised last week, here is an update on voting in Owsley County. You can now vote Monday through Friday in the upstairs of the courthouse. This is taking place in the Grand Jury Conference Room from 8 am til 4 pm. You can also vote on one of the next three (3) Saturdays as well from 8 am til 12 noon.
If you wish to vote on election day, you can do so at the Owsley County Recreation Center. Voting on election day is from 6am til 6 pm.
