Owsley County's Travis Smith - Coach of the Year for the 14th District.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
Articles
- Courthouse Comments
- Images of Flooding in Booneville - March 1, 2021
- 56th District Tournament Brackets
- Letter to Editor
- Boonville Flooded with Possibly the Worst Flood in History Overnight
- The City Hires a New Police Officer
- Home Robbed After Flooding in Owsley County Leads to Drug Bust
- Congressman Visits Booneville in the After Math of Recent Flood
- Owsley Co Deputy Helps People Stranded in Vehicle Due to High Water in Lee County
- State of Emergency Declared in Owsley County Due to Flash Flooding
