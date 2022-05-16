Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Junior. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000; Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Combs, April. Arraignment. Charge(s): Failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; Operating motor vehicle under/influence controlled substance – 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Charles W. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Contempt of court; Possession controlled substance, 1stdegree, 1stoffense (Methamphetamine).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals, 2nddegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Stepp, Melissa. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of Court; Disorderly conduct, 2nd; Resisting arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Amanda. Pretrial Conference. Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Little, Travis. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Rice, Junior. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Contempt of court; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Rowland Edward. Review. Charge(s): Non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Roberts, Curtis Ray. Review. Charge(s): No/expired registration plates; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; Failure to wear seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.