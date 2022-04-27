Owsley District Court Docket for 4/14/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property Under/$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Improper Display of Registration Plates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Reed, Jeffery Wayne. Review. Charge(s): Drive DUI Suspended License, 2ndOffense in 5 years, Aggravator; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Wanton Endangerment-1stDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Sasha N. Arraignment. Charge(s): Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); One Headlight; Failure to or Improper Signal; Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Arraignment. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Criminal Trespassing-3rdDegree; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bennett, Pearl None. Arraignment. Charge(s): No Operators/Moped License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barrett, Lester. Preliminary Hearing. Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto $1,000-$10,000.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Cockerham, David. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd; Resisting Arrest; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Sandlin, Sasha N. Arraignment. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rdDegree; Criminal Mischief-3rdDegree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP All Others $500 < $1,000.
Owsley District Court Docket for 4/21/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Thomas, Randy. Arraignment. Charge(s): Criminal Mischief-3rdDegree; Burglary, 3rdDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Terry, Bob. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Shoplifting; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1stDegree, 1stOffense (> = 2 GMS Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, Steven R. Arraignment. Charge(s): Leaving Scene of Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. McIntosh, David G. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Theft of Services.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Jesse. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Disorderly Conduct, 2ndDegree; Criminal Trespassing-3rdDegree; Menacing.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Lutes, Charles. Show Cause Deferred/Installment Payment. Charge(s): Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to Animals-2ndDegree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Jeffrey A. Review. Charge(s): Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
Owsley District Court Docket for 4/27/2022
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Allen, Vernon. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display of Registration Plates; Operating on Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to be in Possession; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
