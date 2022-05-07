Owsley Food Place Thanks Donors

 Owsley County Food Place, the nonprofit organization that provides food to eligible needy individuals here in Owsley County would like to thank both the generous individual donors who gave $2850.00 during November and December and Peoples Rural Telephone, Inc. that gave $1,453.81 in matching funds. These monies will be used throughout the year to provide food to those Owsley Countians who have a need.

     Owsley County Food Place is staffed by an all-volunteer crew. Food Place is located beside the Senior Citizens Building and is open every Tuesday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm to serve Owsley Countians who need food.

     If you have a need for assistance with food, please bring proof of income and a bill such as a water bill that has your address listed and come and see us. If you qualify, Food Place volunteers will have a nice box of food for you to pick up once a month.

Recommended for you