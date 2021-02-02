Paige King, 29, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born February 14, 1991 in Richmond, Ky. She is survived by her parents, Curtis and Melissa King; sister, Makayla King; brother, Matthew (Zeke) King; Granny, Janie Bowling of Booneville, Ky.; Aunt Deborah and Uncle Doug LeDonne; Uncle Wes and Aunt Sena Bowling, Davison, Mi., Aunt Denise King, Pine Knot, Ky.; Grandpa Boyce King, Pine Knot, Ky.; and numerous cousins including; Beth Weber, Erlanger, Ky.; Peyton Bowling, Davison, Mi.; Casey Lawson, Crestwood, Ky. and Joey Lawson, Jacksonville, Fl. She is preceded in death by Granny, Norma King of Pine Knot, Ky.; Grandpa Danny Bowling of Booneville, Ky. and Uncle Danny Fred Bowling.
Services were held Saturday at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester, Ky. Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
