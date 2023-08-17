Pamela Logsdon, age 60, wife of Johnny Logsdon, passed away Saturday, August 5. 2023 at her home in Booneville, KY.
Pamela was born July 8, 1963 in Middletown, OH, a daughter to the late Fenley & Edna (Angel) Tolson. She was a homemaker, and in her free-time she enjoyed spending time with her family, and her grandchildren.
Along with her husband; Johnny Logsdon of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; John J. (Heather) Logsdon, 3 daughters; Laura Logsdon, Rebecca (Patrick) Burns, and Lisa Logsdon, 2 brothers; Marvin Tolson, and Marcus Tolson, 1 sister; Barb Tolson, 9 grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; David, Michael, Jim & Carl Tolson, and 2 nephews.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
