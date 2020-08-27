Any school year brings anxiety and stress, however 2020 has topped all others. Parents are struggling with: Do I send them back to school? Do we do online instruction only? Do we mix online with in-person instruction? Do we just home school our kids? How do I manage work and supervise their schooling? Many parents rely on relatives or close friends to help with child care on snow days, and the occasional absent from traditional school day, but how do you navigate the 2020-2021 Covid-19 school year that will entail several non-traditional days?
Set a schedule – this school year students will be expected to be on-line with their teacher for the length of the school day. Prepare not only your kids, but yourself for this. It is a lot!
Prepare an in-home classroom. Somewhere other than their bed. If at all possible, prepare a table or desk area for their use. Maybe a space they leave set up.
Ask your child’s teacher/s for a good on-line reference source for those subjects you are not comfortable with, or that the teaching method has changed since you were in school.
Remember recess and fun time.
If your school does not provide extra-activities such as guest speakers, check for something on line. Your local cooperative extension office would be a good resource.
Ask for help when you need it – we all need help.
Have lots of patience.
Remember to let your child know you love them.
If you will be working remotely:
Set your own schedule – be prepared to start work the same time you did at your work place. Take your breaks and your lunch time.
Make a to-do list.
Set up your own work space – it may need to be close to your child.
Let your child know that you are working while they are at school. This lets them know they are not the only one working.
Have patience with yourself.
Take time for you – this is hard and if you are overly stressed it will affect your entire family.
If you have older children they may help with the younger ones.
As a family:
Plan fun times together, maybe a game night, a movie night, or a hike.
Check on everyone’s mental outlook. Covid-19 has an effect on even our youngest children.
When weather permits, get outside. The fresh air helps restore us physically and mentally.
Plan and prepare meals together.
Eat together. Plan snacks ahead of time so the child knows what is available.
Talk to each other.
Limit news time. Too much can be stressful.
Find a way to serve your community or another family. It may be as simple as taking food to a food pantry, cutting an elderly person’s lawn, or even doing chores for elderly relatives. Serving others gives you a peaceful feeling and makes you feel useful.
Stay in touch with relatives and friends you cannot see in-person. Use social media, a. phone call or even write a letter. We all need to know someone cares.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.