Partnership Housing Gives City Council an Update on Twin Meadows at August City Council Meeting

The Booneville Board of Commissioners (City Council) met in regular session on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Nelson Bobrowski. A motion was made and carried to approve the minutes from the July 12, 2023 meeting.
Cassie Hudson, Partnership Housing, gave the city council an update on some of the things going on with Partnership Housing. She stated that they have the sewer and the water approval through D.O.W. (Department of Water) for Twin Meadows. This is all taken care of and has been submitted to the state. The sewer waiver (because of the ban) has been approved. The $1 million for this project will construct one duplex and pay for all the infrastructure (the water, the sewer, the underground utilities, the paving and the sidewalks). We have also been awarded $600,000.00 for another CDBG Grant that is not coming through the city. This will build another duplex and pay for some engineering costs and soft costs. We will have three more lots and I will start going after more grants, etc. to finish those. My main purpose for being here tonight was to tell you all about that and the Applegate House. We have been talking about this house for a year now. An opportunity has come up and the grant application is due in two weeks that would allow me to rehab this house without having a buyer identified in the beginning like we did with the other project that we did. So this will be our first project where we buy it, rehab it and sell it at the back end.
Typically, I am held to 80% AMI meaning I have to sell it to someone who is 80% or under. This project will go up to 120% AMI which allows me to market and get to some of the higher end kinds of people that we are not typically able to serve.
The mayor asked if there were any motions or anything the city
needed to do and Cassie explained that there will be some plans like the drug-free workplace and the things that we typically have to do. All of the papers (evidentiary materials) should be ready by the next meeting. The mayor said that several people around the Twin Meadows area are wanting to be annexed into the city as well when the Twin Meadows area is annexed. He stated that the council could do them all at the same time. Paul Nesbitt, from Nesbitt Engineering, said they would need to get new maps showing the new properties and let the council approve it. A motion was made and approved to approve the sale of the Applegate Property to Partnership Housing for the expense that the city has incurred on past taxes, debts, liens, etc. which is somewhere around $20,000.00. Cassie told the council that they are also looking at buying some property from Mike Reynolds.
Bill Ball owns an AirB&B on Highway 11 toward Clay County. He asked if he could get a meter so that he can get water hooked up to this new AirB&B. He has well water but it is orange and not very good. It is just past Sexton's on the left. He needs to get a 1-inch meter. It would be like a master meter. Tammy told the council that they need to get together and figure out what kind of permits and costs are needed to do this.
David Hall, Superintendent of CBWS, gave his monthly report. He had some information on two more of the pump stations and water tanks. “Most of the tanks are in good shape,” said David, “the Hilltop tank was included on this report. The flows at the sewer plant have been down again. We are well within compliance for the past few months. As far as our numbers go, we should be able to get our tap on ban lifted.” Paul Nesbitt said that he thinks that they should be able to get the ban lifted soon.
Paul gave his monthly report. The Sewer Rehab Phase 2 - we got about half of the city done in the Sewer Rehab Phase1 - and we have a WRS Profile and some applications in for that. We have a project to relocate the sewer that we and FEMA are looking at. The Highway 11 relocation project is at a standstill for now because they are waiting until they get more of the road done. The water lines will be moved back when the road is finished. The Radio Read Project has been signed off on and it is done. Waterline ReplacementProject Phase 2 is where Highway 11 is where the side roads went out Highway 11 and we replaced those so that they will be new as well. We have two things going on with the Sag Hollow Cabins/Subdivision. We have the AMLAR with the cabins and we also have the subdivision and we have put in a project profile for water and sewer to that subdivision which will have 24 lots.
