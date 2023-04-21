Partnership Housing, Inc. Celebrates April for Fair Housing Month

This April marks the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act that was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on April 11, 1968, after the assassination of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Each year during the month of April, we celebrate Fair Housing to commemorate the law designed to protect Americans from facing discrimination in selling or buying houses based on race, color, religion, gender/sex, actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, marital status, lawful source of income, familial status, veteran status, national origin, ancestry, age or mental or physical disability.
The Fair Housing Act is enforced by The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) investigates any allegations of discrimination. Even though it has been more than five decades after the act was signed into effect, violations still continue across the nation in spite of many who have worked endlessly to prevent it.
Fair Housing month is a time to recommit to what the Act stands for and Partnership Housing, Inc., City of Booneville and Owsley County Fiscal Court is committed to ensuring that everyone has equal access to safe, affordable housing. It is Partnership Housing’s belief that everyone should have a place to call home.
On Thursday April 6th, 2023, Mayor Nelson Bobrowski with the City of Booneville met with Partnership Housing, Inc. to celebrate the day and sign a proclamation in reference to the need for increased community education and awareness of Fair Housing. During this celebration, Mayor Bobrowski discussed Section VIII of the Civil Rights Act more commonly known as The Fair Housing Act, which was adopted on April 11th, 1968. Partnership Housing, Inc., along with many other housing agencies and entities, celebrate April as Fair Housing month Partnership Housing, Inc. is proud to have support from the City
of Booneville and the Owsley County Fiscal Court, as they are both important factors in the success of the organization. A special thanks to Mayor Bobrowski for meeting with us!
If you would like more information about our programs, please call 606.593.8242 ext. 3 Stacy Robinson-Housing Coordinator & Counselor, ext. 4 Jackie Charles Rental Manager or ext. 1 Hilda Smith-AmeriCorps Member & Commodities Coordinator or stop by our new location at 67 Lone Oak Industrial Park Road, Booneville, Kentucky 41314 (just past Owsley County Health Care Center).
